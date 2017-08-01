Review: vivo takes aim at the smartphone big hitters with the launch of the X50 Pro

Despite the global Covid 19 pandemic, consumers still flocked to purchase a whopping 271.4 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2020. Believe it or not, that actually represents a fairly sizeable drop compared to this time last year, when smartphone sales easily topped the 300 million mark.

But while the smartphone market has slumped somewhat in the wake of the pandemic, opportunities still abound for companies who are able to deliver top of the range features and functionality at lower prices.

vivo has steadily increased its market share of the smartphone handset market from 5 per cent in Q1 2018 to 8 per cent in Q2 2020, shifting an impressive 22.5 million units in the last quarter alone.

Now, vivo is taking aim at the industry’s big hitters with the release of its most ambitious phone to date – the vivo X50 Pro. With its premium features and significantly lower price compared to some of its competitors, the X50 Pro is a serious piece of kit. The X50 Pro is now on sale in the UAE for just AED 2,999. Here’s what you get for your money…

Camera

Top of most people’s wish list for a smartphone is a top-of-the-line camera, and the vivo X50 certainly delivers in that regard.

The vivo X50 Pro’s camera delivers an impressive set of stats, boasting four lenses. The main lens offers a 48 megapixel, f/1.6 camera with up to 60 times digital zoom. This is supported by two 8 megapixel and one 13 megapixel lenses.

For the first time, vivo has included Gimbal technology in its smartphone camera, allowing users to shoot super smooth videos in a variety of challenging settings. You can say goodbye to blurry images and video, as the camera’s stabilising technology takes care of the hard work for you, allowing you to shoot razor sharp video and images at the click of a button. The camera also offers an insane 60x zoom, meaning you can get up close and personal with your subject without losing image quality.

The rear facing quad camera array really does deliver some impressive results. vivo has also included ‘superb night mode’, ‘Astro mode’ and ‘pro sports mode’ to help users take even better shots in a range of differing conditions.

I found the camera easy to use and was really pleased with the pics I took, particularly in night mode. The colour balance was excellent and the images really popped.

Sleek body design

In addition to its awesome camera, the vivo X50 Pro boasts a sleek design that would rival any of the top-tier handsets.

It’s lightweight, weighing in at just 180g and is super slim at a mere 8mm. Obviously all that will change once you slap a case on it – but you get the picture. The phone looks fantastic and is also reasonably durable too – win-win!

Long life battery

One of the main things you notice when upgrading your phone after a couple of years is the upgrade in battery life. The vivo X50 Pro comes with a quick charging 4,315 mAh battery that will keep you going for ages. You will easily manage 5 to 6 hours of constant screen time, whether that’s watching movies, blasting social media, listening to your favourite play lists or, as in my case, a combination of all three.

The Flashcharge 2.0 technology also means that vivo X50 Pro battery can be recharged relatively quickly with minimal fuss, so if you do run out of juice you can recharge in no time at all.

Great processing power

The vivo X50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which delivers great performance with no perceptible lag or buffering. Unlike a number of other handsets in this price range, the vivo X50 Pro does not over heat when used for an extended period of time – handy if you are watching a movie or disappearing down a YouTube rabbit hole.

In terms of sound and picture quality while watching videos, the vivo X50 Pro delivers on both fronts, boasting good sound levels and clear, crisp images.

The vivo X50 Pro runs the Android 10 based Funtouch 10.5 operating system which is easy to navigate and looks sleek, so you’ll have no problems finding your way around the phone’s settings menus.

The verdict

The vivo X50 Pro combines 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage with a genuinely impressive camera and a gorgeous, sleek design. It looks great and performs well under a range of conditions and for just AED 2,999, it offers real value for money.

It’s a genuine contender against its high end contemporaries and delivers an impressive array of features for the price.

Rating: 4.5/5

Price: AED 2,999