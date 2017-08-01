Security you can bank on – don’t miss your chance to register for tomorrow’s webinar

Don’t miss your last chance to register for tomorrow’s free to view webinar, as we explore the challenges facing banks and financial institutions as they look to secure their digital assets.

Bought to you by the ITP Tech Team and Cybereason, tomorrow's webinar will bring together a panel of industry experts to discuss the evolution and digitalisation of the Middle East's banking and financial sectors.

Title: Security you can bank on – Safeguarding the Middle East’s financial sector

Date: 29th September 2020

“This webinar brings together some genuine industry heavyweights from the financial and banking sectors. Our panellists are uniquely placed to give us a fascinating insight into the particular challenges that the industry is facing in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic,” said Chris Kelly, editor at ITP.net.

During this one hour, free to view event, we’ll hear from Cybereason’s CISO, Sam Curry, and Illyas Kooliyankal, CSO at a prominent Middle Eastern bank on the challenges they face in staying one step ahead of the cybersecurity curve.

With a whole host of digital financial service providers encroaching on the traditional turf of the Middle East and Africa’s banks, we look at how these new players are disrupting the industry and forcing banks to fast track their own digital service offering. As banks and financial service providers race to become digital service providers, they must stay one step ahead of the cyber criminals who strive to bring their operations crashing to a halt.

