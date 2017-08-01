How the UAE is leading the world on full fibre penetration

Fibre to the home (FTTH) connectivity remains the fastest and most reliable means of accessing the internet, and the UAE is leading the rest of the world when it comes to FTTH penetration levels.

According to the most recent report from the FTTH Council MENA, the UAE has the highest fibre penetration levels of any country in the world, with 95.7 per cent of consumers in the Gulf State having access to FTTH services.

That is a staggeringly achievement when compared to the FTTH penetration levels of other nations – with other ambitious countries lagging far behind. FTTH penetration from other countries, for example, South Korea (79.8 per cent), Japan (53.9 per cent) and the US (13.1 per cent) give an insight into the magnitude of the UAE’s achievement.

FTTH connectivity remains the gold standard in broadband connectivity, allowing subscribers in the UAE to experience some of the fastest average download speeds anywhere in the world.

A recent report published by World Population Review showed that customers in the UAE averaged download speeds of around 83.7 Mbps, the highest of anywhere in the GCC.

By investing in its full fibre fixed line broadband infrastructure, operators in the UAE are already able to offer customers access to speeds of 1 Gbps. Indeed, the country’s scalable fibre assets mean that operators will be perfectly placed to deliver next generation fixed line services, with speeds in excess of 10Gbps in the years to come.

The country’s investment in full fibre infrastructure also means that it is perfectly placed to be a world leader in a whole host of connected infrastructure and smart city initiatives.

Next month, the ITP Technology Team will host a roundtable in association with Etisalat and STL, exploring the ways in which the UAE has led the region on FTTH deployment.

The webinar will explore the ways in which full fibre connectivity will turbo charge the region’s response to the global Covid 19 pandemic, and will bring together thought leading experts from both companies.

As the UAE’s biggest telecoms operator, Etisalat has been instrumental in securing the UAE’s positon as a world leader on fibre deployment.

This year, STL is celebrating 25 years as one of the world’s most innovative specialist companies in fibre optic cabling. STL has won a number of high profile contracts in India and is heavily involved in the Digital India initiative, which looks to bring full fibre connectivity to India’s 1.2 billion citizens.

Keep checking ITP.net for updates on this ground-breaking webinar. We’ll be publishing full details later this week.