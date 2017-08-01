Moro Hub teams up with Smart Dubai to enable seamless network access for government entities

The Dubai Government Information Network (GIN) is the internetworking infrastructure, providing the information backbone between Dubai Government entities and the Internet. GIN serves as the cornerstone of the electronic infrastructure connecting government systems that effectively transfers information and handles transactions. The network comprises of secure and highly robust mesh infrastructure, connecting all government offices by using state-of-the-art multi-service networking technology.

“The partnership between Smart Dubai and Moro Hub furthers the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to accelerate the implementation of the Dubai Vision 2021 and transform Dubai into the world’s smartest and happiest city,” said His Excellency Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment.

“The adoption of digitalisation across Dubai’s various government institutions is the essential underpinning of this transformation and will help ensure that Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors enjoy cutting-edge government services that both enhance their quality of life and place Dubai at the forefront of the world’s most advanced metropolises,” His Excellency added.

In line with the digital adoption in Dubai and the implementation of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, the collaboration agreement was signed digitally by both parties through the secured UAE pass that embodies the digital transformation evolution in Dubai and UAE.

As Moro Hub being accredited by Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) certified Cloud Service Provider (CSP) in the UAE, shows its commitment to offer world-class secured infrastructure and services.

“Our collaboration with Smart Dubai brings value-added offerings to government entities. To this effect, Smart Dubai has hosted a high-end node in Moro Hub Data Centre to cater to the GIN connectivity requirements of the government entities. This will enable Dubai government entities hosted in Moro Hub to connect seamlessly to GIN without any additional investments,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haider, vice chairman of Moro Hub.

“Dubai is leading the change in adopting advanced technologies and spearheading innovation. This has fast-tracked its digital goals to embrace the future and emerge as a world-leading city by 2021” he added.