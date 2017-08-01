Ooredoo collaborates with Nutanix to bring VDI-as-a-Service to businesses in Kuwait

Ooredoo has signed an agreement with Nutanix to deliver Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)-as-a-service to customers in Kuwait.

Ooredoo has implemented Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud Platform combined with Citrix Virtual Desktops software in its datacentre, with a view to provide a fully supported solution for desktop virtualisation to small and medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprise customers.

“Covid-19 has made work from home a necessity over the last couple of months and even post-pandemic, this remote working trend will most likely continue and gain momentum. Most organisations in Kuwait are faced with the challenging task of setting up their employees to work remotely, while still maintaining access to the same tools and applications they require to be productive. Many of these companies are just not fully equipped with the technology, tools and processes to make this a reality,” said Aaron White, regional sales director, Middle East, at Nutanix.

“We are pleased to partner with Ooredoo to help organisations speed up their digitisation efforts through the VDI-as-a-Service offering. Companies will now be able to spin up and provision desktops in record time without having to provide new hardware to users spread across the country.”

Ooredoo will offer VDI-as-a-Service on a subscription basis out of its state-of-the-art data centre facilities that offer integrated networking, security, service SLAs and a host of other solutions to business in Kuwait.

Physical desktops and laptops are becoming a poor fit for today’s dynamic, digital workplace. Intelligent digital workspaces, delivered by VDI, enable users to access applications and information from anywhere while data remains secure, making them ideal for end-user computing needs. The advantages of VDI-as-a-Service are around flexibility, scalability, security and cost savings with the OPEX model being highly favoured by businesses looking to save on high up-front infrastructure costs.

“Our company is at the forefront of technology innovation and we are proud to be the first telco service provider in Kuwait to introduce VDI-as-a-Service, in response to the needs of our business customers. We have partnered with two world leading vendors – Nutanix, that delivers a web-scale, hyperconverged solution purpose-built for virtualization and cloud environments and Citrix, a leader in virtual desktop infrastructure. We believe that this solution will find great uptake by both public and private organisations in the country as they realise that technology workers are going to increasingly demand workplace flexibility in future,” said Bilal Agha, B2B Marketing Director at Ooredoo Kuwait.