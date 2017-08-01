Save the date: How full fibre connectivity will turbo charge the region’s response to the global Covid 19 pandemic

Published: 30 September 2020

As businesses and enterprises across the Middle East look to fast track their digitalisation programmes in the wake of the covid 19 pandemic, we look at the role that full fibre, fixed line connectivity will play in facilitating that process.

With the highest fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration levels in the entire world, the UAE is a success story in its own right, when it comes to next generation connectivity.

The ITP Tech Team is delighted to announce its forthcoming webinar in association with STL and Etisalat, which will explore the ways in which the UAE can maintain its leading position on fixed line connectivity. The webinar will air on Sunday the 25th October 2020.

Title: How full fibre connectivity will turbo charge the region’s response to the global Covid 19 pandemic
Date: Sunday the 25th October 2020
Time: 12 noon (UAE time)

The webinar will lift the lid on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for service providers and technology vendors as the UAE continues to lead from the front.

“Fibre to the home connectivity is the backbone that supports the evolution of our digital lives. Those of us who live in the UAE are lucky enough to enjoy the highest fibre availability rates anywhere in the world. This webinar will bring together a panel of industry leading experts to shine a light on what’s next for the fixed line broadband sector,” said Chris Kelly, editor of CommsMEA and ITP.net.

During this one hour, free to view session, we’ll ask how gigabit fixed line connectivity can help consumers to live full, digital lives in the new post-Covid world and what are the challenges and opportunities lie ahead for operators and service providers? We’ll also take a look into the future and ask how long before lightning fast 10Gbps download speeds become a reality for consumers across the region.

Keep your eyes peeled on CommsMEA and ITP.net for more information on this event.

