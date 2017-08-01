Come and explore ‘The future of the Classroom’ with the ITP Tech Group's new webinar

The ITP Technology Group is delighted to announce its forthcoming webinar, focussing on the evolution of the region’s education sector: The Future of the Classroom.

Held in association with audio visual pioneers, Shure, and data storage champions, Western Digital, the webinar will explore how the rapid digitalisation of the traditional classroom brought about by the Covid 19 pandemic will act as a springboard for the digital learning initiatives of tomorrow.

While the education sector has been undergoing digital transformation for quite some time, many of its systems have remained rigid and traditional models have prevailed. As Covid-19 swept across the globe, schools, colleges and universities were driven to shift their focus to remote learning overnight.

But while technology played a critical role in enabling students to stay connected, engaged and motivated, the pandemic also exposed a gap between the technological advances and the uptake of digital tools.

In its forthcoming webinar, the ITP Technology Group will bring together technology experts to discuss how educational institutions can capitalise on new and emerging technologies to facilitate an interactive hybrid learning environment.

“During this webinar we will hear from some of the industry’s leading players, to discuss how the evolution of the classroom is leading to deeper learning and better engagement for students across the region. The challenge will be for teachers and educators to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the digital learning tools available to them, as they look to build the classroom of tomorrow,” said Sarah Rizvi, Group Editor, ITP Technology Group.

The panel will also explore the role of immersive technologies and technical training in shaping flexible hybrid learning models.

Experts from the education sector will also highlight the critical role that schools play in supporting the health of learners and how to ensure both well-being and learning in this changing education landscape.

The Future of the Classroom will air on Thursday the 17th of September 2020 – keep your eyes peeled for registration details on ITP.net this week.