Proofpoint and CyberArk extend partnership to bolster online protection for high-risk users

Cybersecurity and compliance specialist Proofpoint has announced it is extending its partnership with CyberArk, in a move that will enhance security strategies across the region.

The enhanced integration of Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection with CyberArk’s Privileged Access Security Solution enables organisations to identify their very attacked people (VAPs), apply additional security policies to their high-risk users with privileged access, and remediate phishing attempts.

“Threat actors are exceptionally adept at targeting individuals with privileged access to extremely sensitive data—and organisations need the ability to seamlessly protect those users, across their ecosystem of security solutions,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, executive vice president of Industry Solutions and Business Development for Proofpoint.

“Our CyberArk partnership extension provides security teams with increased detection and enhanced adaptive controls to help prevent today’s most severe threats. This is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to lasting partnerships with the industry’s leading security firms and to provide essential people-centric solutions to organisations worldwide.”

The Proofpoint and CyberArk partnership features a combination of layered defenses designed to stop threats before they reach users and apply policies and controls that ensure privilege accuracy. Proofpoint prevents email attacks from accessing users and helps to identify the individuals that are targeted by the most sophisticated, highest impact threats. CyberArk takes this insight and applies adaptive controls and policies to ensure those privileged users are only able to access what they need and nothing more.

“Privileged users are just as vulnerable to email-based cyber attacks as anyone in an organisation, however the systems and environments they manage are so critical to the business that a breach can be devastating,” said Adam Bosnian, executive vice president of Global Business Development at CyberArk.

“With Proofpoint Targeted Attack Prevention feeding information to CyberArk about ‘very attacked’ privileged users in an organisation, we can immediately—and automatically—apply remediation measures to help stop targeted threats before they can reach their intended destination.”

Organisations worldwide can now use a combination of Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) and CyberArk’s Privileged Access Security to:

Identify and Manage Privileged Access: Proofpoint TAP identifies VAPs within organisations and shares that information with CyberArk’s Privileged Access Security Solution to manage the access level of privileged users with a high level of threat severity.