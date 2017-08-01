Tech Mahindra launches dedicated ‘Microsoft Business Unit’ to accelerate digital transformation globally

Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of its dedicated ‘Microsoft Business Unit’ to accelerate its customers’ digital transformation journey globally.

The new business unit will focus on developing enterprise cloud solutions leveraging Microsoft platforms and technologies to meet the dynamic needs of the customer and pursue their growth agenda.

The launch of a dedicated business unit demonstrates Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards accelerating cloud adoption for its customers across sectors while also amplifying its collaboration with Microsoft. The Business Unit will house a Center of Excellence (COE) to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions across Microsoft Azure, Business Applications (Dynamics 365) and Modern Work (Microsoft 365). The COE will harness the dedicated talent pool working to build Intellectual Property (IP) and personalised solutions for enterprise customers. Tech Mahindra is a Tier-1 cloud solutions provider and an Azure Networking partner focused on working towards unlocking new 5G use cases with Azure Edge.

“Tech Mahindra’s consulting services combined with the prowess of Microsoft will drive innovative and new age solutions for our customers. Together with Microsoft, we are winning significant deals across enterprises, aiding their Digital transformation journey. Formation of a dedicated Microsoft BU is a strategic step to further cement the strong relationship we enjoy with Microsoft and will serve as a cornerstone for the digital transformation story with Microsoft,” said Harshul Asnani, SVP and global head of technology business at Tech Mahindra.

The new business unit will leverage Tech Mahindra’s digital expertise across industries and will bring together a talent pool of more than 2500 professionals to meet the needs of approximately 900 customers globally. This unit will provide a platform for teams across competencies, industries and go-to-market strategies to collaborate and enable digital transformation for customers.

“Organisations across industries are reimagining their futures, and Tech Mahindra’s new Microsoft Business Unit will deliver unique solutions and services, based on Microsoft platforms and technologies, to customers around the world. Tech Mahindra’s expanded relationship with Microsoft will empower organisations, and accelerate their digital transformation,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, one commercial partner at Microsoft Corporation.

With the advent of Edge computing and 5G transforming enterprises, Tech Mahindra is uniquely positioned to partner with Microsoft due to its telecom heritage and expertise. Tech Mahindra, under its TechMNxt charter, is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, 5G and more to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build cutting-edge technology solutions and services for customers globally.