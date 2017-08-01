Etisalat Smart CloudTalk delivers Unified Collaborative services to carriers

Etisalat Carrier & Wholesale announced the launch of ‘Etisalat Smart Cloud Talk’, its unified communications (UC) portfolio in collaboration with leading industry partners supported by its tier 1 global network infrastructure to deliver advanced connectivity and productivity.

“We are delighted to launch ‘Smart CloudTalk’, an agile, secure and cloud based solution beneficial to the carrier community providing them flexibility in managing their communication requirements. This is also in line with Etisalat’s overall commitment to supporting businesses in the country during today’s extraordinary times through solutions and services that facilitate business continuity and efficiency. Smart CloudTalk will enhance collaboration and ensure smooth functioning of the businesses with its remote working capabilities supported by our robust backend capability guaranteeing all our global customers a seamless experience,” said Ali Amiri, group chief carrier & wholesale officer, for Etisalat.

The launch of Etisalat Smart CloudTalk Unified Collaborative services portfolio brings together multiple technology platforms to enable ubiquitous applications and services to integrate with voice and video. This is delivered from the Etisalat cloud and accessible through a rich set of application programming interfaces (API) and software development kits. The work-from-anywhere cloud solution provides unified communications to Etisalat carrier partners and customers to enable remote communication and working.

The service is delivered over a carrier-grade cloud private branch exchange (PBX) replacing the legacy setups. The pay-as-you-go model gives customers the flexibility to work in multi-channel communication environments, minimising upfront investments and focusing on productivity rather than infrastructure.

Etisalat Smart CloudTalk gives users the ease of switching between various devices seamlessly in real-time from any location. The state-of-the-art features such as instant messaging, video conferencing, screen sharing and mobile app, among others, contribute to an elevated user experience leading to better productivity.