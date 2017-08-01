Batelco boosts its portfolio of security solutions for SMEs with SonicWall partnership

Bahrain based telecoms operator Batelco has signed an exclusive service provider partnership with SonicWall to provide SMEs with comprehensive security solutions to enhance cyber-security for their customer base.

The strategic partnership with SonicWall is in line with Batelco’s on-going commitment to provide its SMEs with the latest tools and technologies designed to secure their businesses and enhance their performance.

“It is our great pleasure to partner with SonicWall, a globally recognised leader in providing integrated security solutions to small and medium enterprises. Security is a critical component in the success of this segment, and we pride ourselves on being able to provide our customers with an affordable and comprehensive, one-stop solution comprised of the latest technological tools that would facilitate and simplify the processes and procedures required to boost SME performance,” said Batelco’s general manager Abderrahmane Mounir.

Partnering with SonicWall, a trusted security partner protecting more than 1 million networks worldwide, allows Batelco to provide a full range of network security solutions to its SME customers, including next generation firewalls, secure switching, secure wireless, endpoint protection and cloud security and a number of integrated and innovative digital solutions to boost cyber-security among its small and medium enterprise clientele base.

“We recognised the need for digital security solutions for this segment and noted how much this need had increased recently as SMEs have become more dependent on digital solutions. Having access to reliable security solutions is considered crucial for business continuity, therefore we were very keen to partner with a trusted global security provider such as SonicWall to deliver solutions to our valued clients,” Mounir added.

“There is no organisation that is too small for the wandering eye and determination of cybercriminals. It’s imperative to work closely with security providers to gain a clear and real-time picture of security risks and the impact they could potentially pose to their organisation,” said SonicWall vice president, Global MSSP and carrier sales, Luca Taglioretti.

“As a result of our partnership, Batelco’s customers will be armed with enterprise-grade SonicWall TZ Series next-generation firewalls with installation and managed security services,” he added.

Supported by Batelco’s managed security services, customers are fully supported by a skilled team of certified security professionals capable of delivering operational protection to the customers’ network and infrastructure around the clock.

Additionally, as part of the exclusive partnership with SonicWall, Batelco will host a number of digital webinars over the upcoming months to familiarise users with the different offerings of SonicWall's integrated network security solutions, designed to reduce the operational risks faced by SMBs in Bahrain.