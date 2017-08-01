Meet the panellists: The Future of the Classroom

The ITP Technology Group is delighted to announce the panellists for its forthcoming roundtable, focussing on the evolution of the region’s education sector: The Future of the Classroom.

The roundtable will bring together thought leaders and industry experts from across the education sector.

Held in association with audio visual pioneers, Shure, and data storage champions, Western Digital, the session will explore how the rapid digitalisation of the traditional classroom brought about by the Covid 19 pandemic will act as a springboard for the digital learning initiatives of tomorrow.

Khwaja Saifuddin - Senior Sales Director - Middle East at Western Digital

Khwaja Saifuddin is the senior sales director for Middle East. Saifuddin brings more than 22 years of experience to his role and has extensive experience of driving business growth in international markets, technology distribution, and channel management. Saifuddin is responsible for the growth of business and the adoption of Western Digital’s technologies in the region.

Saifuddin holds a Masters in International Business Management from University of Lucknow.

Mayank Dhingra - Senior Education Business Lead at HP

Mayank Dhingra leads the Education Business Vertical for Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe at HP Inc. Dhingra provides strategic direction, solution frameworks, commercial oversight, social-capital curation and thought leadership to the Education business line.

Dhingra also works with National Education Ministries to promote HP’s education proposition, and is currently spearheading the development of HP’s Remote Learning Programme, Digital Classroom ecosystem, Innovation Labs and Pedagogy Consultancy frameworks for governments and regulators.

He has a huge range of industry experience and has previously worked with GEMS Education, where he headed the Commercial line for a network of 50 Schools in the MENASA region.

Dino Drimakis - Business Development Manager at NMK Electronics

Dino Drimakis is the Business Development Manager for NMK Electronics and is responsible for key accounts and the company’s business portfolio across the GCC region.

Drimakis holds a degree California State University, where he graduated in 2010. Since then, Drimakis has held a number of roles in retail, MI & distribution.

In 2010 Drimakis moved back to Dubai and joined NMK Electronics in 2014.

Jan Duthoo - Head of SAP Success Factors Middle East South at SAP

Jan Duthoo is Head of SAP Success Factors for Middle East South at SAP, a role he has filled since 2018. Duthoo has a distinguished academic pedigree and holds a Master’s degree in Information Technology from the KU Leuven in Belgium and an MBA in Applied Economics from INSEAD, Paris. Duthoo was appointed as Head of SAP Success Factors for Middle East South in 2018, carrying responsibility primarily for SAP Success Factors Human Experience Management (HXM) solutions. Previously, since joining SAP in 2012 following the acquisition of SuccessFactors, Jan held management and directors roles in Belgium and the Netherlands within SAP.

Ahmed Ameen Ashour - Regional Education Director at Microsoft

Ahmed Ameen Ashour is Microsoft’s Regional Education Director, and brings a huge range of experience to the role. He has served as an Education Industry Director for Microsoft UAE since January 2014, where he leads the company’s engagement within the education sector, building key alliances with governments and ministries of education, key universities and private education organisations. Ashour’s focus is on driving an education transformation with the use of technology.

Ashour holds a Master’s of science degree in computer science from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor’s degree in Business administration from Ain Shams University (EG).

Inas Abou Sharkh - Director of IT at Ajman University

Inas Abou Sharkh is the Director of IT at Ajman University, which offers accredited undergraduate and graduate academic programmes for around 6500 students and employs more than 1000 faculty and staff.

Sharkh is an experienced Information Technology professional with a proven history of working in higher education for 21 years. Sharkh has extensive experience in academia and university management, with strong inter-disciplinary skills in the IT networks and systems, SIS and learning management systems, IT service management, data centre, cloud services, networking and telecommunications sectors.

Alex Zahavich – Chief Academic Officer, at Higher Colleges of Technology

Dr. Zahavich is the Chief Academic Officer (CAO) for the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), the UAE’s leading applied education institution, and founder of the Global Applied Education Network (GAEN). He is responsible for implementing HCT 4.0, including the delivery of all of HCT’s academic programs, and applied research and entrepreneurship activities across the UAE.

Previously he was the Vice President of Corporate Development, Applied Research and International at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), Calgary, Alberta where he was responsible for all of SAIT’s international activity, including international projects, international students and SAIT’s first Global Strategy.





Azim Ahmed - Senior Manager – Learning Management Systems at Higher Colleges of Technology

Azim joined HCT as the Senior Projects Manager for Education Technology. His responsibilities include Blackboard Learn (9.1) implementation, providing Instructional Design expertise and working closely with academic divisions and faculty in the use of current (and emerging) Teaching and Learning Technologies. In his present role as the Senior Manager of the LMS department of the divison of Education Technologies of HCT, Azim manages the overall functions and services of HCT’s enterprise learning management system.

Prior to joining HCT, Azim worked in Australia as a Solutions Engineer and Learning Consultant for Blackboard Inc. supporting the company’s Asia-Pacific clientele. In his life before Blackboard, Azim was an Educational Designer and Learning Systems Projects Manager at two of Queensland’s leading TAFE (Vocational Education) Institutes. He managed the institutions’ eLearning Centres and was responsible for the implementation, management and adoption of Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs) i.e. Janison and WebCT CE6 Learning Management Systems – at these institutions.