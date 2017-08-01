B&B Attachments to debut at Oman’s Big Show

British material handling manufacturer B&B Attachments has announced its first ever participation at the Big Show in Oman, which takes place 30 March – 1 April 2020 in Muscat.

B&B Attachments will exhibit together with its official dealer for the region, Gotrade of the Gorica group.

B&B specialises in the design and manufacture of bespoke specialist forklift truck attachments, which includes the BlockMaster range, comprising of a collection of specialist clamps for the building products industry.

Mike Barton, managing director at B&B Attachments, said: “You only need to look at the exhibition calendar in the Middle East to see the size and scope of opportunities in the region. The Middle Eastern construction market provides B&B with an abundance of new prospects as the BlockMaster range becomes more well-known within the construction industry.”

The Big Show (Builders International Gathering) is an annual international show taking place at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, which caters to the building and construction industry in Oman, the Middle East and global markets.

The event features an extensive range of the latest building materials, construction equipment, wood machinery, interior furnishings and other products, equipment and technology for building and construction operations.

The Big Show is incorporated into Oman’s Design & Build Week – the largest building, construction and interior design event in Oman.