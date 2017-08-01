Eurovent Middle East announces workshop schedule

With sustainability, energy efficiency and flexibility forming the basis of modern HVACR solutions, Eurovent Middle East has announced the next three events under its ‘HVACR Leadership Workshop’ banner, namely Building Retrofits, Reducing the Energy Bill: Cold Storage and Data Centre Cooling, taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

Building Retrofit

4 March 2020, 18:00 to 21:00h

Falcon Ballroom, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre

Retrofitting of HVACR systems have proven to be cost-effective alternatives to improve reliability, energy efficiency and flexibility of the systems to the benefit of the building owner through cost savings, Return-On-Investment (ROI) and improved comfort for the building occupants. The seminars aim to deliver an understanding of the principles behind the technologies which can be utilised to achieve these benefits.

Reducing the Energy Bill: Cold Storage

9 March 2020, 13:00 to 16:00h

Cold Chain Pavilion, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

This workshop is organised as a side event to the first Cold Chain Middle East Expo. In a region such as the GCC where most fresh food items are imported, it is of vital importance to ensure that the food cold chain remains uncompromised in a sustainable, cost-effective manner to the benefit of both stakeholders and consumers. Industry experts will provide insight on technologies and strategies to reduce energy consumption in the food cold chain.

Effective Data Centre Cooling Strategies

13 April 2020, 8:45 to 12:00h

Dubai World Trade Centre

In cooperation with the Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI), this workshop forms part of a Pre-Event Masterclass to the BICSI EMEA Conference and Exhibition. The seminars aim to deliver an understanding of the technology behind data centres to enable exact specifications and mechanisms for increasing reliability and improving energy efficiency which are key aspects in effective Data Centre Cooling strategies.

Registration will open two weeks in advance of the events at www.eurovent.me.

'HVACR Leadership Workshops' is a seminar series by Eurovent Middle East, tailor-made for engineering and MEP consultants, investors and planners in the UAE, with the core aim of informing them about standards and industry recommendations in the field of ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. The non-commercial, free-of-charge seminars are spread across multiple workshops.