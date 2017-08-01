Provis, Khidmah HQ awarded Platinum LEED certification

Construction
News
Provis, Khidmah HQ awarded Platinum LEED certification
Published: 19 February 2020 - 1:15 p.m.

Provis and Khidmah’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi has been awarded with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). The joint head office received the highest level of points in LEED Interior Design and Construction (ID+C) Commercial Interiors certification in the GCC region, and the fourth company globally to achieve 90 points in the USGBC rating, across all sectors.

“Receiving the highest level of LEED accreditation in the region is truly an honor,” said Provis and Khidmah Chairman, Jassem Saleh Busaibe. “Provis and Khidmah have adopted a series of international sustainability practices, built into their head office, that demonstrate how serious the two companies are about protecting the environment. The ‘green features’ have been integrated into the head office to enhance the functionality and comfort levels of Provis and Khidmah employees, encourage engagement and enable them to provide a second to none customer experience and service.”

HP Aengaar, Provis CEO, stated, “I am proud to have been part of this unique achievement and look forward to continue reducing the company’s environmental footprint by identifying various operational enhancements that are good for the eco-system, our employees, and for our business. With this certification, we can truly say that we are leading by example as we are providing a LEED certified headquarters for employees to thrive, increases efficiencies and contributes positively to the real-estate journey we promise our clients.”

Provis is a specialized estate management company that provides a suite of solutions including property consultancy and management, owners’ association consultancy and management, sales & leasing and clubhouse and lifestyle management services. Khidmah on the other hand, focuses on providing facilities management and home maintenance solutions across different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education, hospitality and healthcare. Aldar Properties, owners of Khidmah and Provis, inaugurated the head office located in Yas Mall last year.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

5 minutes with... Jim Louderback, VidCon Abu Dhabi
    Oliver Stone to lead jury at Saudi Arabia's first international film fest
      Sennheiser hosts Sound Academy in Dubai
        Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch
          Smartworld and Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
              Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
                  Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                    Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader