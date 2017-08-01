Abu Dhabi plans $2.7billion in public-private partnership tenders

The leadership in the Abu Dhabi emirate will procure approximately $2.7billion of infrastructure projects in 2020 under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The announcement was made earlier this week, and will cover numerous industrial sectors under the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme.

State-held news agency Wam reports that the tenders come following the issuance of a law last year by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to regulate partnerships between public and private sectors.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, in line with its mandate to encourage private sector investment in the emirate, is working alongside key government entities to deliver the PPP model.

Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, said: "Today’s announcement of infrastructure projects marks a milestone in our commitment to partner with the private sector to drive Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation.

“The Abu Dhabi government is committed to further reinforcing the important role of the private sector in the economy, which is key for a sustainable, resilient future.

"Globally, we are witnessing a shift from factor-driven to investment-driven and knowledge-based economies. Ghadan 21 is playing a critical role in fostering this shift in Abu Dhabi, and the programme is commencing its second year on a solid footing by weaving the private sector even further into the fabric of our development initiatives.

“Through the public-private partnerships initiative, the government is providing the private sector with more certainty and transparency around the development and procurement of major infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi.”

