Abu Dhabi plans to procure $2.7bn infrastructure projects under PPP

The Abu Dhabi government intends to procure nearly $2.7bn (AED10bn) worth tenders for infrastructure projects in 2020, amid public-private partnership (PPP) push across the UAE capital.

A part of an initiative under the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme that focuses on economy, knowledge, and community development across Abu Dhabi, the tenders will be issued for projects within sectors including social, municipal, and transportation, according to the UAE's state-held Emirates News Agency.

The initiative will help private companies partner with government for the development of major infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, the PPP model supports the growth of the private sector, enhances financial sustainability, and facilitates better execution and service outcomes over the long-term.

The move comes a year after President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a law regulating partnerships between public and private sectors in Feberuar2019. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is working with key government entities to deliver the PPP model in the emirate.

Speaking about the PPP push, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and chairman on ADIO, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, said that the move “marks a milestone” in its “commitment to partner with the private sector to drive Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation”.

Al Hammadi added: “Through the public-private partnerships initiative, the government is providing the private sector with more certainty and transparency around the development and procurement of major infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi."