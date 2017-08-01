Ajman Ruler reviews SZHP's study on UAE’s 2020-40 housing needs

HH Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and HH Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, reviewed a study by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP) the focuses on the UAE’s housing needs from 2020 to 2040.

The study identifies the area of land required and the future housing needs of the residents of each emirate, as well as future housing financing requirements alongwith the programme's strategy and plans. The study is based on relevant data, including growth rates, number of families, and land area.

[[{"fid":"93246","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Ajman Ruler being briefed on the study [image: Wam]

During a meeting attended by several senior officials and Sheikhs, the Ajman Ruler and Crown Prince of Ajman, reviewed the study that was presented by the UAE’s Minister of Infrastructure Development and chairman of the board of directors of the programme, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi; director-general of the programme, Jamila Al Fandi.

The meeting also included discussions being made on the infrastructure projects launched by the programme in Ajman, the UAE's state-held news agency, Wam, reported.