Eaton and Abunayyan Holding form joint venture to produce and service low- and medium-voltage switchgear in the Middle East

Eaton and Abunayyan Holding form joint venture to produce and service low- and medium-voltage switchgear in the Middle East
Published: 20 February 2020 - 6 a.m.

Power management company Eaton and Abunayyan Holding have announced the formation of a joint venture to produce and service low- and medium-voltage switchgear in the Middle East.

The partnership will do business as Eaton Arabia and will have locations in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“We are pleased to form this new joint venture with Abunayyan,” said Tim Darkes, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa Region, Corporate and Electrical Sector.

“Abunayyan’s strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia combined with Eaton’s global scale and access to the broader Middle East will strengthen our offerings to customers in the region.”

Abunayyan and Eaton will each own 50% of the new joint venture, and Abunayyan will consolidate joint venture results.

Abunayyan Holding, through its subsidiaries, engages in trading, manufacturing, servicing, and investing in water, oil, gas, and power markets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Abunayyan Holding employs approximately 4,500 people in subsidiaries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Africa.

