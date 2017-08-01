Eurovent Middle East announces new board and fee structure

The Systemair UAE MD will be supported by Tariq Al Ghussein, CEO of local company Taqeef, as VP.

The new board further consists of Asim Ansari (export sales manager, Airedale), Dani Elamana (technical director, Camfil Middle East), Rafael van Eijcken (general manager, Baltimore Aircoil Middle East), Frank Taaning Grundholm (VP global HVACR sales, ABB), Iyad Al Jurdy (senior manager, LG Electronics), Srinivasan Rangan (director of marketing and product management, Rheem MEA), Naveen Sivakumar (head of marketing and business development, Danfoss), and David Jacobs (VP and managing director EMEA, Baltimore Aircoil).

In his third consecutive term steering the association, Suggitt has introduced a special theme for this year, ‘Making a difference by driving change.’

“I am excited to see so much energy and enthusiasm in the new board,” he said.

“The development of the association from the beginning to now underlines the power of co-creation and cooperation.

“What we have achieved so far may not be immediately noticeable but would have never been able without the contributions and dedication of our members. We are competitors in the field, but what the field looks like is our common concern.”

Al Ghussein added: “People begin to gradually understand the benefits and opportunities an association provides. Having been in the Board for over a year now and seeing the work, which was done, assures me that the path we’ve followed is the right one.

“I can only emphasise again that the region needs much more cooperation among the industry and its various partners, be it government entities, consultants or contractors.”

Speaking on a reduction in membership fees and other changes, Markus Lattner, managing director of Eurovent Middle East said: “It was initially planned to lower the fees when we reached a certain threshold of revenues. The growth in membership since the beginning allows us to make this step earlier than intended and thus easier for our members in an economically more difficult time.

“This should also encourage additional companies to consider a membership. Further steps include extending our reach into Egypt and Pakistan and publishing dedicated technical recommendations to provide guidance on key technologies.

“The acclaimed HVACR Leadership Workshops will be continued with Building Retrofit, Cold Chain and Data Centre Cooling events over the next three months.”

