Ford posts 61% jump in truck and commercial vehicle sales in 2019 in the Middle East

Ford has recorded a 61% jump in truck and commercial vehicle sales in 2019 in the Middle East, echoing the international success its all-conquering full-sized F-150 and newly launched mid-sized Ranger over the past 12 months.

Earlier this year, the F-Series was named America’s bestselling truck for the 43rd straight year and for the 38th straight year America’s bestselling vehicle. With the addition of Ranger, Ford pickups produced their best sales results since 2005, with a total of 986,097 pickups sold.

Regionally, Ford sales in the Middle East were the highest – in terms of total volume – since 2014 and the second highest in the past 10 years, with considerable growth shown across F-150 (an increase of 50% overall), Ranger (93%), Super Duty (144%) and Transit (48%) nameplates.

“It was an extremely positive year for Ford,” said Adriaan Coetzee, Director of Fleet and Commercial Vehicles, Ford Direct Markets. “F-150 continues to enjoy enormous success with its dedicated fanbase. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness for Transit modification opportunities, and to underscore the backbone of Ford’s commercial vehicles, the Super Duty’s raw power, as well as the versatility of Ranger, which complements the line-up. We see huge potential in 2020 for Ford’s commercial vehicles in the region.”

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait remain the most vibrant markets for Ford in the Middle East. Truck and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 124% in Saudi Arabia, driven by strong demand for the F-150 (96% sales boost), Ranger (193%) and Transit (388%).

The F-150 remains the UAE’s biggest seller too with a 15% year-on-year boost in sales. Demand for the Ranger was up 61%, and the Super Duty enjoyed a 353% increase in sales.

Ford trucks were also in demand in Kuwait where the F-150 celebrated its best year ever with 56 per cent more trucks sold than 2018’s record year.

Globally, Ford truck sales in 2019, including pickups and vans, climbed 9.1 per cent with more than 1.24 million trucks sold. F-Series achieved its 43rd straight year as America’s best-selling pickup, while Ranger finished its best sales quarter since its reintroduction in early 2019. Combined sales of F-Series and Ranger totaled almost 1 million pickups at 986,097 vehicles for the year – an increase of 8.4 per cent. Ranger Q4 sales hit 33,059 pickups for the quarter, totaling 89,571 for the year.

Ford Transit was America’s best-selling van for 2019 and achieved its best sales performance since its introduction in 2014. Ford has now been America’s best-selling commercial van maker for 41 straight years. Combined with pickups, Ford’s commercial truck sales were up 10.1% in 2019.