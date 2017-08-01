Groupe Renault launches website dedicated to road safety for all

Groupe Renault, with the support of its Foundation, and the association Prévention Routière (Road Safety) have decided to act jointly to raise awareness of road dangers and the right behaviors to adopt on the road, by creating an online site 'Road4us' (road4us.org/en/) adapted to all audiences.

According to a World Health Organization's 2018 report (WHO), road accidents are the main cause of death for people aged from 5 to 29 years and are responsible for 1.35 million deaths annually, or 1 death every 24 seconds worldwide.

In order to provide useful responses to this public health issue, the two partners have carried out preliminary work to identify the main causes of accidents and risky behaviour on the road. This investigation fueled by WHO research, enabled the two partners to establish prevention guidelines on priority risks: alcohol, helmets, seat belts, drugs, motorcycles, pedestrians, rescue, smartphones, bicycles, visibility, speed, etc.

The Road4us website is designed to be simple to use and accessible to all types of road users, whether pedestrians or drivers, regardless of culture, age or level of education. With this in mind, simple illustrations, with universal codes, without text or cultural connotations, have been devised. Downloadable free of charge, these visuals can also be used freely by educators, teachers or associations wishing to present them to the public to be sensitized.

Navigation on the site is also available in 7 languages: French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Arabic and Hindi.