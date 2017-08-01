Jordan announces 22 projects in public-private partnership push

Jordan will work on 22 projects under its public-private partnership (PPP) initiative, which comes just weeks after the country’s Lower House approved the PPP Law of 2019 that is expected to be applicable before the end of March 2020.

During an executive session organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham-Jordan), the advisor to the Prime Minister, and head of PPP, Mahmoud Khoshman, said that the new projects in the port city of Aqaba that fall under the PPP category include a new multi-purpose port, a liquids and oil products facility, a distribution network for natural gas, and an e-commerce centre at King Hussein International Airport.

According to Khoshman, new enterprises also include five major sporting cities, 12 sports complexes, sports centres in 100 neighbourhoods, five administrative contracts to run tourist sites in Ajloun, Umm Qais, Jerash, Jabal Qalaa, Tabaqat Fahl, in addition to the organisation of tourist transport in Petra, Aqaba, amd Rum.

The country’s news agency, Petra, revealed that the financing for these projects will be provided by the government, with other organisations including, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) - the World Bank Group, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the United Kingdom, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Kuwait Fund for International Development, the Islamic Development Bank, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), and the Asian Investment Bank In Infrastructure, USAID, and the European Union.

Khoshman added that the PPP Law of 2019 was developed and drafted based on the best regulatory practices in the world. It has been designed to permit the government to choose and present joint, high quality projects for investors, and developers.

According to the chairman of the board of directors of AmCham-Jordan, Eng. Mohammed Batayneh, Jordan has previously "successfully" implemented PPP projects in the past. These projects include the Queen Alia International Airport, Aqaba Container Port, as well as Tafila Wind Farm.