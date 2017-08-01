Oman's PAM to provide first bidding for pre-approved mining blocks

Oman's Public Authority for Mining has reportedly revealed its first bidding announcement for pre-approved mining blocks.

According to the state-run news agency, Oman News Agency, a 'mining blocks' project will be unveiled; the project aims to attract local and foreign investment to the mining sector in Oman through the creation of attractive pre-approved investment opportunities, achieving time and effort savings.

The project is expected to accelerate the optimal investment in the sector, increase the local added-value, and establish mining and manufacturing industries as well as create job opportunities.

The project will also establish transparency and competition among investors, and will contribute towards a regular sustainable source of investment opportunities.