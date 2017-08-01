Provis and Khidmah awarded LEED platinum certification by USGBC

Abu Dhabi-based real estate management services provider Provis and its fully owned subsidiary, facilities management company Khidmah have received a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The joint head office received the highest level of points in LEED Interior Design and Construction (ID+C) Commercial Interiors certification in GCC, and is the fourth company globally to achieve 90 points in the USGBC rating, across all sectors.

Commenting on the milestone, chairman of Provis and Khidmah, Jassem Saleh Busaibe, said: “Provis and Khidmah have adopted a series of international sustainability practices, built into their head office, that demonstrate how serious the two companies are about protecting the environment.”