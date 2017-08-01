Provis and Khidmah head office awarded Platinum LEED Certification

Provis and Khidmah’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi has been awarded with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The joint head office received the highest level of points in LEED Interior Design and Construction (ID+C) Commercial Interiors certification in the GCC region, and the fourth company globally to achieve 90 points in the USGBC rating, across all sectors.

“Receiving the highest level of LEED accreditation in the region is truly an honor,” said Provis and Khidmah chairman, Jassem Saleh Busaibe.

“Provis and Khidmah have adopted a series of international sustainability practices, built into their head office, that demonstrate how serious the two companies are about protecting the environment.

“The ‘green features’ have been integrated into the head office to enhance the functionality and comfort levels of Provis and Khidmah employees, encourage engagement and enable them to provide a second to none customer experience and service.”

Provis is a specialized estate management company that provides a suite of solutions including property consultancy and management, owners’ association consultancy and management, sales & leasing and clubhouse and lifestyle management services.

Khidmah on the other hand, focuses on providing facilities management and home maintenance solutions across different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education, hospitality and healthcare.

HP Aengaar, Provis CEO, said: “I am proud to have been part of this unique achievement and look forward to continue reducing the company’s environmental footprint by identifying various operational enhancements that are good for the eco-system, our employees, and for our business.

“With this certification, we can truly say that we are leading by example as we are providing a LEED certified headquarters for employees to thrive, increases efficiencies and contributes positively to the real-estate journey we promise our clients.”

Aldar Properties, owners of Khidmah and Provis, inaugurated the head office located in Yas Mall last year.

