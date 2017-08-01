Remanexpo Pavilion to host OEMs at Paperworld Middle East

Global players in the office imaging industry have the opportunity to increase their regional market share, when a dedicated area for OEMs and aftermarket printer supplies, computer hardware and software returns to the tenth edition of the region’s trade fair for stationery supplies Paperworld Middle East 2020 in Dubai.

Set to be held during 9-11 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the addition of the Remanexpo Pavilion at the exhibition will enable businesses and end-users’ efforts to adopt cost-effective and sustainable solutions.

The pavilion is expected to present thousands of Middle East and African trade buyers with a range of re-manufactured printer consumables, IT accessories as well as sustainable products.

The event will host and cater to "exhibitors from 40 countries and visitors from 100 countries", the show director, Alexandria Robinson has confirmed.

“The Remanexpo Pavilion is the latest value-added feature at Paperworld Middle East, underlining the show’s ‘More than Paper’ theme that we introduced in 2018," Robinson said.

"We estimate more than four million laser and inkjet printers and 19 million toner and ink cartridges are shipped in the Middle East every year. UAE and Dubai are at the heart of this market as most shipments to the MEA region are re-exported through UAE ports.”