Saudi FM market still needs to “mature”, says Al Hajry Overseas exec

Construction
News
Saudi FM market still needs to “mature”, says Al Hajry Overseas exec
Published: 20 February 2020 - 2:30 p.m.
The facilities management (FM) market in Saudi Arabia is massive but the concept is still not fully realised in the Kingdom, according to Raymond Alsalhani, senior facilities management professional at Al Hajry Overseas.

Speaking at the FM Expo Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo, which took place earlier this month at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the senior FM professional said the national mind-set must change.

“The core business of FM is not mature in Saudi Arabia. People still have the mentality of just operations and maintenance. It’s time for a transition,” he said.

“It’s going to take time. FM is not just about pushing buttons. It's a science by itself if you study it. Once you study it, you have to experience it. Once you experience it, then you start with innovation.”

Al Hajry Overseas is a general service company in Saudi Arabia. It began its business by providing services to ships and transporting ships overseas and is now a major FM player in the Kingdom. The company started out by providing manpower first, then operation and maintenance contracts, and now facilities management.

Alsalhani said technology is a major driver of FM today.

“There are three aspects to FM: people, process, and technology. Once you integrate these aspects, it becomes FM. Technology is a must in a lot of sectors. You have smart maintenance, meters, dashboards, CAFM systems, and asset management systems that run on technology. Technology is the main thing driving FM,” he explained.

“In the transition to FM, technology has to go simultaneously with that transition or there won’t be any transition.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

5 minutes with... Jim Louderback, VidCon Abu Dhabi
    Oliver Stone to lead jury at Saudi Arabia's first international film fest
      Sennheiser hosts Sound Academy in Dubai
        Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch
          Smartworld and Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
              Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
                  Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                    Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader