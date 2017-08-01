Saudi FM market still needs to “mature”, says Al Hajry Overseas exec

The facilities management (FM) market in Saudi Arabia is massive but the concept is still not fully realised in the Kingdom, according to Raymond Alsalhani, senior facilities management professional at Al Hajry Overseas.



Speaking at the FM Expo Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo, which took place earlier this month at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the senior FM professional said the national mind-set must change.



“The core business of FM is not mature in Saudi Arabia. People still have the mentality of just operations and maintenance. It’s time for a transition,” he said.



“It’s going to take time. FM is not just about pushing buttons. It's a science by itself if you study it. Once you study it, you have to experience it. Once you experience it, then you start with innovation.”



Al Hajry Overseas is a general service company in Saudi Arabia. It began its business by providing services to ships and transporting ships overseas and is now a major FM player in the Kingdom. The company started out by providing manpower first, then operation and maintenance contracts, and now facilities management.



Alsalhani said technology is a major driver of FM today.



“There are three aspects to FM: people, process, and technology. Once you integrate these aspects, it becomes FM. Technology is a must in a lot of sectors. You have smart maintenance, meters, dashboards, CAFM systems, and asset management systems that run on technology. Technology is the main thing driving FM,” he explained.



“In the transition to FM, technology has to go simultaneously with that transition or there won’t be any transition.”