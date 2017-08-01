Sheikh Hamdan amends Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 clauses

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. 10 of 2020 making amendments to a number of clauses of the Executive Council Resolution No. 31 of 2018 related to the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.

According to Emirates News Agency, amendment to the first clause refers to the definitions outlined by the Resolution, whilst clause No. 3 is related to the formation of the higher committee, which will be responsible for preparing the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, chaired by the director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the general commissioner of the infrastructure, urban planning and wellbeing path, HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer.

Other members of the higher committee include, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer; director-general of Dubai Land Department (DLD), HE Sultan Butti Bin Mejren; director-general of Dubai Municipality (DM), Eng. Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri; managing director of Dubai Development Authority (DDA), Malek Al Malek; director-general of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih; and CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem; in addition to the representatives of the Secretariat General of the Executive Office.

As part of the amendments, Clause No. 4 specifies the roles of the higher committee, which includes general supervision of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, and the work of the executive team.

Meanwhile, amended Clause No. 6 outlines the responsibilities of the executive team responsible for managing and implementing different phases of the development of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, and submitting recommendations to the higher committee.

The amended Clause No. 10 describes procedures for appointing the Rapporteur of the Higher Committee, who will be appointed following a decision issued by the head of the higher committee.

Additionally, as part of the amended Clause No. 12, RTA will provide administrative and financial support to the higher committee.

Wam said that the Resolution is effective from the date of issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.