SNC-Lavalin appoints Jeff Bell as CFO replacing Sylvain Girard

Construction
News
Published: 20 February 2020 - 12:30 p.m.

Toronto Stock Exchange-listed (TSX) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) service provider, SNC-Lavalin Group has appointed Jeff Bell as its chief financial officer (CFO), amid its on-going renewal process at the senior leadership level.

Effective starting April 14, Bell’s appointment comes as a focus to support the implementation of the company’s new strategic direction.

Bell will work closely with the current CFO, Sylvain Girad, to ensure a smooth transition process before assuming his new role, the company said in a statement. He will report the president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin Group, Ian L. Edwards, and join the Executive Committee.

Prior to his role at SNC-Lavalin Group, Bell was associated with FTSE-listed energy services firm, Centrica as the group CFO.

“SNC-Lavalin is focused on growing its high-potential Engineering Services business in core geographies around the world, an objective to which Jeff is uniquely suited,” Edwards said.

Bell’s appointment follows a number of other recent appointments at the EPC firm’s senior leadership level, including that of Charlene A. Ripley as executive vice-president and general counsel, and Louis Véronneau, to the newly created role of chief transformation officer (CTO).

Véronneau has been tasked with rapidly re-aligning the firm’s organisational structure and assets to its new strategic direction.

In July 2019, SNC-Lavalin Group announced a new strategic direction focused on de-risking the business and prioritising its high-performing and growth areas, including engineering, design, and project management (EDPM), nuclear, and infrastructure services.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

5 minutes with... Jim Louderback, VidCon Abu Dhabi
    Oliver Stone to lead jury at Saudi Arabia's first international film fest
      Sennheiser hosts Sound Academy in Dubai
        Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch
          Smartworld and Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
              Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
                  Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                    Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader