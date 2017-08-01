SNC-Lavalin appoints Jeff Bell as CFO replacing Sylvain Girard

Toronto Stock Exchange-listed (TSX) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) service provider, SNC-Lavalin Group has appointed Jeff Bell as its chief financial officer (CFO), amid its on-going renewal process at the senior leadership level.

Effective starting April 14, Bell’s appointment comes as a focus to support the implementation of the company’s new strategic direction.

Bell will work closely with the current CFO, Sylvain Girad, to ensure a smooth transition process before assuming his new role, the company said in a statement. He will report the president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin Group, Ian L. Edwards, and join the Executive Committee.

Prior to his role at SNC-Lavalin Group, Bell was associated with FTSE-listed energy services firm, Centrica as the group CFO.

“SNC-Lavalin is focused on growing its high-potential Engineering Services business in core geographies around the world, an objective to which Jeff is uniquely suited,” Edwards said.

Bell’s appointment follows a number of other recent appointments at the EPC firm’s senior leadership level, including that of Charlene A. Ripley as executive vice-president and general counsel, and Louis Véronneau, to the newly created role of chief transformation officer (CTO).

Véronneau has been tasked with rapidly re-aligning the firm’s organisational structure and assets to its new strategic direction.

In July 2019, SNC-Lavalin Group announced a new strategic direction focused on de-risking the business and prioritising its high-performing and growth areas, including engineering, design, and project management (EDPM), nuclear, and infrastructure services.