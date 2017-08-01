SSH to design new Boubyan Bank headquarters in Kuwait City

SSH, a master planning, infrastructure, building design, construction supervision, and project management firm, which is working on Kuwait’s first mixed-use district, Hessah Al Mubarak, has been awarded a contract to provide design services for the new headquarters of Boubyan Bank in Kuwait City.

The company behind, the country’s newly-opened Salam Palace Museum, will work alongside New York City-founded Perkins Eastman, a global architecture firm, on the Boubyan Bank’s new headquarters that will be built on a 3,960m2 plot.

SSH said a statement that the building has been designed in such a way that it showcases, Kuwait’s vibrant culture.

The design concept of the building was inspired by Boubyan Bank’s logo. The news headquarters will be home to convention halls, public area, and spacious offices.

Speaking about the project, senior project manager at SSH, Tarek Mneimneh, said: “The design reflects the client’s requirements by providing a fully furnished office tower with a combination of maximum floor efficiency and a breath-taking design concept.”

Upon completion the building will have a built-up area of more than 7,500m2.