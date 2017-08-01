SSH to design new Boubyan Bank headquarters in Kuwait City

Construction
News
Published: 20 February 2020 - 2:45 a.m.

SSH, a master planning, infrastructure, building design, construction supervision, and project management firm, which is working on Kuwait’s first mixed-use district, Hessah Al Mubarak, has been awarded a contract to provide design services for the new headquarters of Boubyan Bank in Kuwait City.

The company behind, the country’s newly-opened Salam Palace Museum, will work alongside New York City-founded Perkins Eastman, a global architecture firm, on the Boubyan Bank’s new headquarters that will be built on a 3,960m2 plot.

SSH said a statement that the building has been designed in such a way that it showcases, Kuwait’s vibrant culture.

[[{"fid":"93249","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The design concept of the building was inspired by Boubyan Bank’s logo. The news headquarters will be home to convention halls, public area, and spacious offices.

Speaking about the project, senior project manager at SSH, Tarek Mneimneh, said: “The design reflects the client’s requirements by providing a fully furnished office tower with a combination of maximum floor efficiency and a breath-taking design concept.”

Upon completion the building will have a built-up area of more than 7,500m2.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

5 minutes with... Jim Louderback, VidCon Abu Dhabi
    Oliver Stone to lead jury at Saudi Arabia's first international film fest
      Sennheiser hosts Sound Academy in Dubai
        Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch
          Smartworld and Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
              Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
                  Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                    Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader