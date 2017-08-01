Three60 Communities' ECMs reduce energy demand by 30%

Three60 Communities, a subsidiary of Eltizam Asset Management Group, has facilitated electricity savings of more than $634,358 (AED2.33m) for the fifth tallest residential tower in the world, Elite Residence, in twelve months.

The company's implementation of strategic power saving techniques and measures have resulted in a 30% reduction in energy demand, the equivalent of saving 5,246MWh of power.

In addition, the Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) implemented by Three60 Communities saw carbon emissions reduced by 2.6 million kg, which is equivalent to 557 cars driven for one year.

Three60 Communities worked closely with the board of Elite Residence and hired energy services company QTM to carry out all ECMs.

This included installation of a building management system for automated operation and control of key HVAC equipment; mitigation of humidity condition by dewpoint approach; retrofitting of demand control ventilation; and installation of variable frequency drives (VFDs) for secondary chilled water pumps and fresh air handling units (FAHUs).

Speaking about Three60 Communities’ milestone, general manager of Three60 Group, UAE and Oman, Alan Rowlands, said: “We are committed to supporting Dubai’s Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, which aims for 30% reduction in Dubai’s energy consumption by 2030, and have worked closely with QTM for the entire duration of our operations to ensure that the agreed deliverables of the energy saving service provider have been met.”

Commenting on the partnership between QTM and Three60, managing director of QTM, Justin Markham, added: “QTM, through our alliance with Three60, is enabling clients to bridge the financial and optimised operational gaps to achieve significant energy reductions without capital expenditure. Elite Residence demonstrates to the market tangible increase in operating profitability and asset appreciation through energy performance contracting.”