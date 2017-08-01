WSP Middle East challenges region's “status quo” with maternity policy

Published: 20 February 2020 - 10:30 a.m.

Construction consultancy firm WSP Middle East has claimed to have launched an ‘industry-leading’ maternity policy for the region by offering a minimum 55 working days and a maximum 130 working days paid leave for its female staff.

The move is part of WSP’s commitment to “retain and attract” the best talent in the market and offer flexibility to new mothers at the firm.

The policy also offers its female workers the option to take additional maternity leave days as a block, or as paid time off to top up a part-time working pattern for up to 12 months after normal maternity leave.

WSP Middle East HR director and director of shared services, Caroline Parsons, believed that the firm’s maternity policy challenges the region’s “status quo” and demonstrates how the industry can encourage females to return to work.

“WSP wants to be a workplace where women can build a family and a career in parallel,” said Parsons.

“With this new policy, WSP are challenging the regional status quo. We are not only showcasing a commitment to our own female talent but hopefully demonstrating how the industry, as a whole, can encourage females to return to work and continue to actively add value to the work we do for our clients and partners.”
