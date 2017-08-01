Asite launches new update to its platform

Construction
News
Asite launches new update to its platform
Published: 21 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Asite announced that the Release 20.8 of the Asite platform is now live.
The new release introduces a number of exciting features to the Asite platform, which will advance the software and improve user experience.
The updates allow further collaboration between different Asite Apps and project members. The update also introduces additional functions to the Visual Workflow tool which will save clients both time and money.
The look of the software has also been enhanced as the platform now offers more color options when building Apps and Forms.

Denis Antony, SVP Global Product Management, said: “Here at Asite, we always look to our users when developing updates and improvements to our software. Our primary aim is to make the lives of our users easier and help them build better, whether that be large rail infrastructure programs like MTA New York or record-breaking construction projects like Heathrow Terminal 5.
The latest updates to the Asite platform will change the way our users operate, enabling them to collaborate better and further integrate Asite into all elements of the design, construction, and management processes.”

Some of the updates are in the following areas:

Offline Working for all Asite Forms in Field
Adoddle Field enables project collaboration on the move or anywhere on a job site. As a cloud-based tool it offers offline working.
Aspects of the workspace can be 'pinned' to a user's device, such as viewing files, raising project forms, and model viewing and navigation.
While using Asite Forms users can now respond to, edit and draft messages in both online and offline mode. Offline messages sync automatically and user tasks are allocated accordingly once the device obtains a network connection.
Adoddle Field ensures that those working on-site always have access to the latest project information and can immediately raise site tasks.

Integration Announced with Enterprise Cyber-Security (SIEM)
Asite has released a production integration connector for enterprise-level SIEM (Security Incident and Event Management) tools. IT Security teams can now configure the Asite platform to push events, such as user authentication, project access, and user role assignment, among many others, to their SIEM infrastructure via the Asite workflow engine without writing any underlying code.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

5 minutes with... Jim Louderback, VidCon Abu Dhabi
    Oliver Stone to lead jury at Saudi Arabia's first international film fest
      Sennheiser hosts Sound Academy in Dubai
        Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery relaunches detox brunch
          Smartworld and Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
              Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
                  Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                    Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader