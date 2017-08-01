Dubai unveils last two phases of Expo 2020 road project

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the last two phases of roads leading to the Expo 2020 site.



The scope of work includes the construction of a flyover linking Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Expo Road as well as two others on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road to ensure a smooth traffic flow to and from the site of Expo.



The project also includes bridges extending 7km and roads extending 43km in addition to three interchanges, said the RTA in a statement.



The improvement of roads leading to the Expo has been one of the biggest road projects undertaken by RTA for the Expo. Due to its wide scope, the project was divided into six phases to ensure the timely completion of all works, it stated.



Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman, said: "Work on the last phase included transforming the previous roundabout at the intersection of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Expo Road into a flyover enabling free movement in all directions.



"The work included widening and elevating Expo Road by constructing two bridges of six lanes in each direction along with turns and ramps to ensure smooth traffic flow from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road to Abu Dhabi and vice versa. This will ease the traffic movement from Expo Road to Sheikh Zayed Road," stated Al Tayer.

He said these improvements would ease the traffic flow from Expo Road Northwards to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Dubai, and from Expo Road Southwards to the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi.



"Additionally, the project covered the work spanning 27km on Expo Road and widening it from four to six lanes in each direction together with service roads in both directions. Four bridges have been constructed on Expo Road to ease the traffic movement from and to the expo site," he added.



The RTA is also undertaking the Route 2020 project for extending Dubai Metro Red Line 15km from Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station to the site of the Expo, it said.



Al Tayer said the project would increase the capacity of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road from 8,000 to 60,000 vehicles per hour and cut the transit time on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road from Al Houdh Interchange to the entry of Al Maktoum Airport from 35 to 6 minutes.



"It will also provide a direct exit from the expo to the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road Northwards to Dubai," he said.



"The concluding phase of the project covered the construction of two flyovers on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to ensure a smooth traffic flow from and to the site of the expo (to be opened gradually in coordination with the office of Expo 2020), in addition to road works extending 16km," he added.

