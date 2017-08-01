Expo 2020 Dubai: Kuwait’s “New opportunities for sustainability”

Kuwait revealed the design of its desert and water tower-inspired pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on 4 February 2020. With construction work on the golden structure having begun on 11 September 2019, Kuwait will promote the New Kuwait Vision 2035 at the next World Expo.

Speaking to Construction Week on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the unveiling of the Kuwait Pavilion, secretary general of the country’s Supreme Council for Planning and Development, Khaled Mahdi, said: “The New Kuwait Vision 2035 is a natural extension of Kuwait’s past and present. The vision is related to sustainability.”

With the theme, “New Opportunities for Sustainability”, the pavilion will showcase Kuwait’s rich past and the sustainable future objectives, as well as economic diversity that will promote business innovation.

“The symbol of sustainability in the form of a water tower, lies at the centre of the pavilion, reflecting the State of Kuwait’s future vision towards sustainability and its utmost respect for the natural environment, the local climate, resources, and the extensive skills of its people,” the undersecretary at the Ministry of Information and Commissioner General of Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai, Munirah Al Huwaidi said.

Pointing to the design of the pavilion, creative director of Cityneon, H K Kok, said: “The pavilion is inspired by the Water Towers, which is a symbol of sustainability. That helped develop a circular design, which is continuous just as sustainability. The idea of the circle fits the plot nicely.”

“We wanted the pavilion to have a very distinctive look that is inspired by the iconic structures of the country. The Water Towers, the sun, and the sand inspired our architects to design the pavilion, as we wanted to make it different,” Kok told Construction Week.