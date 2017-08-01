Heart centre to be built in Egypt from Arab Hope Makers proceeds

The Arab Hope Makers show, which is born out of an initiative that aims to honour people and institutions pursuant of a humanitarian goal, has announced it will allocate the proceeds towards supporting the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Egypt.

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had earlier declared Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre as the Arab Hope Makers’ Humanitarian Cause of the Year.

The heart centre is expected to be among the region’s biggest specialised facilities in cardiac care, and will comprise a fully-equipped facility with latest research and surgical technologies, and qualified medical cadres, as reported by UAE's state-run news agency Wam.

The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre is expected to conduct 12,000 heart surgeries annually once complete, 70% of which will be targeted towards children, Dubai Media Office has announced.

The @ArabHopeMakers final show will allocate its proceeds towards supporting the construction of Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre. Once complete, the center will conduct 12,000 heart surgeries annually, of which 70 percent will target children. pic.twitter.com/DFFkDwaHkj — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 19, 2020

Named after Egyptian-British cardiac surgeon Dr. Magdi Yacoub, the specialised facility will provide free-of-charge cardiovascular care to patients across the Arab world.