Mumbai-based Assam Bombay Carriers takes delivery of its second 70m aerial work platform from Bronto Skylift

Mumbai-based logistics and safety equipment rental company Assam Bombay Carriers has taken the delivery of its second 70-metre aerial work platform, the S70XDT, from Bronto Skylift.

“We see a strong potential for bigger aerial platforms in India. We bought our first used Bronto in 2016 after a long and in-depth study and have now bought two new S70XDT’s to strengthen our fleet,” says Praveen Sharma, managing director, Assam Bombay Carriers.

Assam Bombay Carriers find increasing used of the S70XDT aerial platform at large industrial plants, refineries, shipyards and general construction work.

“The safety awareness in India has increased a lot in past years. We as well as our customers attach great importance to quality and safety. We chose Bronto Skylift for its excellent product quality, value Firstand quick delivery time,” says Sharma.

[[{"fid":"67147","view_mode":"portrait","fields":{"format":"portrait","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":560,"width":410,"class":"media-element file-portrait"},"link_text":null}]]

The new Bronto aerial platform was mounted locally onto a local chassis by the official dealer Brijbasi Hi-Tech, which has vast experience of supplying Bronto platforms in India to the fire and rescue sector. The chassis of the second 70-metre platform is a 5 axle Bharat Benz. The unit was equipped with an extendable working cage as well as power supply outlets in the cage. The first unit was built on a 4-axle Volvo and delivered readily mounted from Bronto Skylift.

“We are excited to evolve our relations with Assam Bombay Carriers and also to support the localization of our products in this way,” said Antti Suoniemi, access sales director, Bronto Skylift.

With the support of an experienced technician from Bronto Skylift, Brijbasi made sure the safety and quality of the complete aerial platform will not be compromised.

“Brijbasi is very proud to have the opportunity to mount such big Bronto units at our works in India. It is a big confidence build up for us. Bronto’s support and technical cooperation has been outstanding, enabling us to upgrade our team of engineers and sales,” said Udit Agrawal, Brijbasi Hi-Tech.