Special report: A ‘concrete’ solution to sustainable construction

Sustainable is seemingly the buzzword across industries, with the concept having spilt over onto the UAE’s construction industry as well. Dubai was awarded the ‘platinum rating’ in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Cities certification by the US Green Building Council in 2019.

While sustainable construction is the wider goal – and the nation is evidently on the right track – it is crucial elements such as ‘green’ construction materials, renewable technologies, adequate insulation, and efficient energy usage that pave the way.

With preservation of the natural landscape at the centre of their efforts, key construction leaders are consciously seeking alternatives such as wood and steel, rather than using conventional base material such as concrete comprising of Portland cement. Another alternative is to find sustainable solutions or an equivalent to the existing material.

Interestingly, the National Pavilion UAE has stepped up its efforts and — will exhibit at the 2020 Venice Biennale in Venice — an experimental solution to the environmental impact of the construction industry with a showcase of the use of salts and mineral compounds from the region’s Sabkha, or salt flats.

Stressing on the environmental impact of concrete production, the curators of the exhibition titled ‘Wetland’, Wael Al Awar and Kenichi Teramoto, reportedly said: “The cement industry accounts for 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions in its production of concrete, which is the world’s second most highly-consumed material. Developing an alternative construction material without this high environmental impact is vital to shaping a sustainable future.”

Another conscious decision construction giants are making is the use of 3D printing for houses and buildings over traditional construction methods, with an aim to minimise manual labour. Dubai’s 3D Printing Strategy — as announced in 2016 by the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, and ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — aims to transform the emirate as a ‘leading hub of 3D printing technology’ by 2030, and dictates that 25% of the buildings in the emirate will be constructed using the technology by 2030.

Dubai Municipality prides itself on completing the largest 3D printed two-storey structure in the world, which marked its entry into the Guinness World Records in 2019. The 640m2 structure is 9.5m high and was built by US 3D printing company Apis Cor, reportedly using only one printer and three workers’ labour. The project was in line with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy and was completed in ‘record time’, director general of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, said.

As the concept matures, 3D concrete printing "will gain terrain as a valid alternative to traditional methods," chief operating officer of sustainable infrastructure solutions company Acciona, Luis Clemente explains.

Acciona inaugurated a global 3D printing centre in Dubai in 2019.

Clemente suggests that the benefits associated with 3D concrete printing —make it an additional option available for the construction industry.

"Freedom of shapes in 3D concrete printing make possible the creation of constructive elements, which are otherwise impossible or too complex to build. Automation eliminates mistakes and increases productivity in the construction process. Digitisation enables better connection to digital tools like Building Information Modeling (BIM), and 3D concrete printing ensures increased safety, as machines are in charge of risky tasks," he adds.

While these are all proven benefits, the concept is yet to pick up steam.

"It’s just a matter of time. Together with emerging tools like generative design, inspection drones, augmented reality, and autonomous machinery, 3D concrete printing will lead to a new era in construction and architecture," Clemente explains.

UAE’s significant past projects have demonstrated that 3D concrete printing is a relatively ‘quick’ construction technique.

In partnership with the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI), the Middle East Engineering Technologies (MEET) unveiled a 3D printed house at the SRTI Park within just two weeks.

Among the features of the world’s first 3D-printed office in Dubai included the time taken to construct it.

The structure, called ‘The Office of the Future’ is touted as the ‘most advanced 3D printed building in the world’. Printing took 17 days and subsequent work on the building services, interiors, and landscape took approximately three months, as stated by Dubai Future Foundation. While The Museum of the Future is yet to be unveiled, it is regarded as one of the most ambitious and exciting projects of the emirate that has been built using 3D printing technologies, Dutch construction company BAM International confirmed on its website.

Considerable cost saving is another added advantage. Clemente explains that the technology has "major potential to cut costs in several ways, elimination of formworks is one of them, which also reduces the waste in the construction industry."

"It also can reduce the amount of concrete necessary in certain ways as you are able to efficiently distribute the material only whenever it is needed. Moreover, you will see increased productivity thanks to machines working continuously. Not only can this reduce costs, but also can makes the construction industry more sustainable," he adds.

The senior manager, technical and commercial at ready mix concrete producer and supplier Unimix, Fouad H. Yazbeck says 3D concrete printing is a 'promising technology that can help reduce construction waste and eliminate workmanship defects as it is automated.'

"It [3D concrete printing] is, however, still in its early stages, and will require some research and development in the sector in order to realise the full potential," Yazbek adds.

Recyclable materials play a significant part in contributing towards the overarching concept of sustainable concrete.

The UAE’s construction industry is gradually, but surely recognising concrete recycling as a force to reckon with in the battle against construction waste.

Speaking about the scope, implementation and current status of concrete recycling in the region, Yazbeck, says: "Concrete is fairly easy to recycle. The main issue nowadays is that it is down-cycled into fill material or road base. It can also be re-used as aggregates for new concrete although this needs regulation that is still lacking in the region."

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities (DPM) announced in 2019 that it would utilise eco-friendly methods and materials in the implementation of six of its projects in a bid to promote the recycling of concrete waste.

In January 2020, Sharjah-based public-private partnership firm Bee’ah announced that it would procure sustainable construction material by recycling ashes from municipal solid waste incinerators, in partnership with UAE-based startup Seramic Materials.

The option of low-carbon concrete supply is yet another conscious step towards sustainable construction in the Middle East.

Concrete with higher carbon absorption properties than carbon production attributes can serve as a carbon sink.

"One of the pillars of sustainability is the reduction of greenhouse gases. Low-carbon concrete does exactly that. It is a versatile, low-cost, highly durable material that contributes to sustainability by reducing these gases, as compared to conventional concrete," Yazbeck concluded.