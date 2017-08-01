Emirates Steel honours long-serving employees

Emirates Steel honours long-serving employees
Published: 22 February 2020

Emirates Steel, a subsidiary of the General Holding Corporation (SENAAT), hosted a ceremony to celebrate its long-serving employees.

The company honoured 900 staff members whose service period spanned between 10 and 27 years for their outstanding contributions to the execution of various projects that have reinforced Emirates Steel’s reputation as a world-class steel manufacturer.

Held at the Emirates Steel HQ in Mussaffah, the event drew the participation of Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, and several department directors.

Al Remeithi said: “Nurturing talent is a top priority for Emirates Steel as part of its efforts to improve its production processes and sustain its impressive growth. Our people are the backbone of our success and our most valuable assets. Therefore, we continue to focus on upskilling and supporting them to boost the company’s efficiency and productivity.”

He added: “Today, we recognise the high-calibre work of our long-serving employees and the crucial assistance they provide to new hires. We are proud to honour 900 employees, or one-third of the company’s total workforce of 2,200 – which include 500 UAE Nationals. The high retention testifies to the effectiveness of our professional approach of investing in human capital to drive the company’s sustained growth.”

Al Remeithi thanked the strategic partners and the Board of Directors of Emirates Steel for their confidence and ongoing support that has enabled the company to maintain its leading edge in the steel industry and significantly contribute to the growth of the emirate’s non-oil GDP.
In closing, he said: “Emirates Steel is committed to delivering excellence through continuous performance improvement and enhancing its competitiveness in manufacturing finished steel products to the highest quality standards. As part of our expansion plans, we will continue to invest in latest technology to increase our production capacity and increase revenues.”

For his part, Jasem Al Khateri, VP of Human Capital and Services at Emirates Steel, said: “Emirates Steel has become the workplace of choice for ambitious candidates due to its professional policies, excellent track-record in occupational safety and health, and dedication to ensuring job security to more than 50 nationalities. Furthermore, we provide an attractive work environment for all employees and are passionate about building the capacities of young Emiratis.”

