Ras Al Khaimah to host its first energy summit in June

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) will host its first energy summit in June 2020 as part of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040.



The summit will take place at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre from 15-16 June and will bring together international thought-leaders and decision makers, reported Dubai state newswire Wam.



The RAK Municipality Department, which is organising the event, said the meeting will gather a wide range of keynote speakers and participants from the energy industry to discuss the evolving role of governments in the sectors of sustainability and energy efficiency, hybrid energy mix, electric and hybrid vehicles, renewable energy sources, water reuse, efficient irrigation, and emerging technologies.



The event seeks to enhance dialogue within the industry, and cross-learning opportunities across similar strategies in the region and the world, the organiser added.

READ: Enova hands over first-ever retrofit project awarded in KSA by Tarshid



The government of Ras Al Khaimah considers energy efficiency and the adoption of renewable energy as important drivers for the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy, it said.



The RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040 targets 30% electricity savings, 20% water savings and 20% renewable energy in the generation mix by 2040.



The strategy, already well underway through a multitude of programmes and initiatives, connects with federal strategies and supports the UAE’s commitment to climate change mitigation as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said Wam.

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.