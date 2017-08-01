Sharjah’s key infra projects pave the ‘road to development’

In 2019, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) carried out multiple projects in line with its strategy to ‘make Sharjah an industrial and commercial centre, with international infrastructure.’

The SRTA completed $7.62m (AED28m) worth of work on road networks to strengthen the economic and social mobility in the industrial areas of Al Batayeh, Al Dhaid, Al Madam and Mleiha, as well as the central region of Sharjah, UAE’s state-run news agency Wam reported in a 2019 report.

In addition, the SRTA completed construction work worth $19m (AED70m) on the roads leading to the Hamriyah Free Zone by the end of 2019, a report by Sharjah Government Media Bureau’s (SGMB) Sharjah24 stated.

The roads connect Hamriyah Free Zone to Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, chairman of SRTA, Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, said.According to the diktat by Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the emirate’s 2020 budget will increase by 2% year-on-year to reach $7.9bn (AED29.1bn) in 2020.

The increase in expenses will be reflected across several sectors.

These include infrastructure, social and economic activities, as well as culture and education, among others.

Capital projects will account for 23% of the total budget and are aimed towards strengthening the emirate’s infrastructure through the construction and improvement of road networks, tunnels and other facilities.

In addition, 33% of the general budget will be earmarked for infrastructure development in Sharjah. This figure surpasses the budget allocation for 2019 by 10%, a report by state-run news agency.

More recently, during his visit to the Kalba Kingfisher Retreat, HH Dr Sheikh Sultan allocated $1.4bn (AED5bn) towards the development of Kalba city in Sharjah through development and touristic projects.

Major part of his visit involved the review of development projects in the city, which was followed by an announcement and developments on the Sharjah-Kalba road project, which is expected to reach completion by the end of 2020.

An allocation of $272.3m (AED1bn) will be set aside for the project, which aims to bring down travel time for commuters from 90 to 45 minutes.

It will be interesting to watch out for the significant infrastructure progress the emirate makes in line with the SRTA’s efforts to enhance Sharjah’s infrastructure and boost its economy as well as investment appeal.