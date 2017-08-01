Abu Dhabi's SEHA to renovate, develop 190-bed Al Rahba Hospital

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has commenced maintenance and development work on a number of inpatient sections of Al Rahba Hospital, which will remain partially closed as part of the renovation work.

Under the renovation scheme, the hospital buildings will be developed in a move to enhance its health and medical services.

In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, revealed that the outpatient services at the hospital will continue to function as usual. Meanwhile, the hospital’s emergency room (ER) will be temporarily shifted to a 24-hour care service.

“A comprehensive plan is in place to guarantee continued trial treatment services, and to refer patients to other medical care facilities,” the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office added.

According to the announcement, till the time renovation work continues at the hospital, patients could medical centres, such as Al Bahya Clinic, Al Samha Clinic, Al Falah and Khalifa City Health Centres, which are between eight to 23 minutes away from Al Rahba hospital.

Meanwhile, patients could also visit the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, which is 23 minutes away from the hospital.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said that the medical centres provide services including family medicine, pediatrics, dermatology, ENT, dental, women’s health, vaccinations, and cardiology, as well as laboratory, preventative, and urgent care services.

In July 2017, the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) had completed the renovation and expansion of the emergency department at Al Rahba Hospital.

The $12m (AED44m) renovation and expansion project at the hospital was implemented to boost the emergency department’s efficiency and capacity.