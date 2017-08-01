Cap France BAT “exceeding expectations”

Riyadh-headquartered general contracting firm CAP France BAT (CFB) first made a name for itself in Paris in 1978 following the on-time execution and delivery of fast-tracked projects and resorts.

CFB then developed its business trade in building construction management, before further expanding its services to provide project management and coordination.

In 2007, the firm established itself in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia backed by its international foundation in global construction markets, and its experience in construction engineering services.

In addition to becoming a market leader in the kingdom, the firm also became known for its ability to assist customers in specific requirements for design, material supply, engineering, installations, and customise buildings to suit diverse construction projects.

The firm operates in the domains of architecture and design; civil and finishing works; engineering works; electrical high current and low current; mechanical; public security; IT and telecommunications; data centre solutions; audio visual solutions; interior design and furniture; hospitals and medical equipment; facilities management; as well as operation and maintenance.

CFB, which aims to exceed customer expectations, offers services to sectors, including buildings, water and power, residential developments, among others.

Notably, the firm executed the civil expansion of the Shooting Range Campus in Saudi Arabia within 24 months, with work including roads, landscape, pumping stations, offices, a hotel, a restaurant, a clinic, and a health club.

CFB is also recognised for its construction of a data centre complex in the capital city of Riyadh, which comprised a main building, a services building, a transformer and generator building, a technical support building, a mosque, gym facilities, a duty building, and a kitchen.

The company’s services also included MEP, fit-out, external lighting, external site work, plumbing, and storm water works. The scope of work for the data centre complex also included four halls, 460 racks, UPS systems, backup battery systems, a storage tank, chiller, and a cooling system. The project was successfully completed within a 60-month period.

CFB is also specialised in cutting-edge technology systems and buildings. The firm designed and implemented anti-blast glass curtain walls, which were introduced for the first time in the kingdom having cleared international third-party tests and certifications.

CFB also delivered the King Abdullah Financial District’s (KAFD) Conference Centre, designed by architectural and design firm SOM. The centre is a green building designed to be KAFD’s business hub.

The project included a 660-seater auditorium with a state-of-the-art 14m by 9m cinema projection screen, comprising a 4K projector.

It also included a second conference screen with audio-visual systems, stage lighting and control, royal and VIP suites, a banquet hall, sound proof halls, a business centre, as well as 21 conference rooms.

All of this was accommodated under a steel structure cooled with natural green walls and serviced by a monorail station, as well as significant parking area, water fountains, and gardens.

“The company has aligned itself with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to create strategic partnerships with local and international entities, and the kingdom’s aim to serve projects and developments with the latest technologies,” the general manager at CAT France BAT, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Mansour, concluded.