Comansa to present new crane technologies at CONEXPO 2020

Published: 23 February 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: PMV Staff
Comansa will exhibit the LCL310 luffing-jib crane, specifically its 18-tonne maximum load version, at CONEXPO 2020. The maximum jib length of the crane is 60 metres, and the different configurations allow for maximum jib steps every 5m. This luffing-jib crane, with its compact design and reduced out of service radius, is suitable for use in cities or congested building sites.

Comansa will also exhibit the CUBE cab, winner of the iF prize in 2018 and that comes as standard in most of Comansa's cranes. It combines a new design, comfort and maximum productivity, as well as innovative advantages in terms of ergonomics and features.

Comansa will also promote the latest versions of its cranes developed over the last year, especially its new 21LC1050 and 21LC1400 models, with maximum load capacities of up to 50 and 66 tonnes respectively, which will improve productivity and enhance options in a market that is focussed on large flat-top tower cranes.

The company will introduce its Quick Set system, a new technology designed to simplify the commissioning of cranes. With Quick Set, the set up and calibration times have been significantly reduced using a system that leads to easier, safer and more intuitive adjustments, achieving faster and less labour-intensive calibration. This smart development is the result of so much experience gained over the years and is readily available across the entire 21LC range and, during 2020, it will be expanded to the 11LC and 16LC ranges.


