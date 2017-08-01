Date announced for MEP Middle East Awards 2020

Save the date... the MEP Middle East Awards are returning on 30 September 2020.
The annual cermeony is the biggest night in the MEP calendar, and seeks to highlight the excellence that exists within our sector.
This year we will continue to feature a total of 16 categories which are broadly divided into three: people, projects, and companies.
Under companies there are MEP Supplier of the Year, MEP Consultancy of the Year, MEP Contractor of the Year, and Health & Safety Initiative of the Year; under projects there are GCC Project of the Year, Sustainable Project of the Year, Retrofit Project of the Year, Mechanical Project of the Year, Electrical Project of the Year, and Plumbing Project of the Year; and under people there are Young Engineer of the Year, Project Manager of the Year, Mechanical Engineer of the Year, Electrical Engineer of the Year, Plumbing Engineer of the Year, and MEP Executive of the Year.