Date announced for MEP Middle East Awards 2020

Save the date... the MEP Middle East Awards are returning on 30 September 2020.

The annual cermeony is the biggest night in the MEP calendar, and seeks to highlight the excellence that exists within our sector.

This year we will continue to feature a total of 16 categories which are broadly divided into three: people, projects, and companies.

Under companies there are MEP Supplier of the Year, MEP Consultancy of the Year, MEP Contractor of the Year, and Health & Safety Initiative of the Year; under projects there are GCC Project of the Year, Sustainable Project of the Year, Retrofit Project of the Year, Mechanical Project of the Year, Electrical Project of the Year, and Plumbing Project of the Year; and under people there are Young Engineer of the Year, Project Manager of the Year, Mechanical Engineer of the Year, Electrical Engineer of the Year, Plumbing Engineer of the Year, and MEP Executive of the Year.

To give all our candidates ample time, the nominations as well as table sales for the MEP Middle East Awards 2020 are now open, and a link to apply will be provided shortly. Once you’ve completed the registration process, you are able to work on your nominations and edit them till the nomination deadline. Entry submissions may be accompanied by supporting documentation, such as testimonials, references, project descriptions, photographs and published articles. These should be collated into a single PDF document no larger than 10MB and submitted with the online nomination. The deadline for nominations is 22 July 2020. For further inquiries, please contact teri.dunstan@itp.com or anthony.chandran@itp.com. For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

