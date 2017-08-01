Ejadah wins two awards Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2020

Ejadah bagged two awards at the Gulf Customer Experience Awards (GCXA) 2020 ceremony held on 18 February 2020.

The first of these awards was ‘Employees at the heart of everything’ that went to Ejadah for its success in enhancing its employee experience. This stems from Ejadah’s principle that great employee experience, which is based on employee-centricity in the workplace, leads to great customer experience; this in-turn translates to delivering outstanding bottom line.

The second award, ‘Contact Centre of the year’ also went to Ejadah for making its contact center highly efficient and industry leading in delivering exceptional service to customers.

Ejadah’s HR team has effectively recruited and efficiently on-boarded more than 3,900 staff, and delivered over 65,000 hours of training. It also launched ADVANZ, its award winning eLearning solution. In addition, the firm recognised the good work of its people and kept their motivation high with 600+ employee recognition awards, including CEO awards.

The right HR strategy, securing top talent, credible business partnering and collaboration were the key ingredients in its successful award winning journey.

Ejadah’s Contact Centre operates on a customer focused strategy, by measuring service satisfaction at all touch points and celebrating its customer happiness. The customer experience center in Ejadah is driven by certified agents who have immense experience in first call resolution and provide 24/7, 365 days support to all communities it serves.

They transformed themselves from a mere Help Desk to the pivotal vertical as Customer Experience Centre, by driving customer centricity as a culture and business strategy across the organisation, the company stated.