Expo 2020 Dubai Security Council reviews disease prevention protocol

The Security Council of the Expo 2020 Dubai held a meeting to review the preparedness and response plans for security teams as well as disease prevention protocol before, during, and after the 173-day Expo 2020, which is scheduled to begin on 20 October, 2020, and run until 10 April, 2021.

The meeting, which was presided by the commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police and the chairman of the Security Council, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, discussed the preparations and progress of plans to secure the six-month world expo.

In addition to an overview of security preparedness at the entry and exit points, as well as free zones, Al Marri was also updated on preventive protocols against epidemic diseases and the event marketing plans.

More than 70% of the 25 million visitors expected at the Expo 2020 Dubai will be from outside the UAE.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced two more cases of the coronavirus, which is identified as COVID19.

The last case brings the number of those infected in the UAE to 13, with three having recovered, according to the state news agency, Wam.

The ministry has urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.