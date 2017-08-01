Four more names added to CW KSA Summit roster

The names are filling up for this year’s Construction Week Leaders KSA Summit 2020, as we welcome four more names to our event line-up.

Joining the bill will be Katerra’s director of material sciences, Mohammed Kassim, and head of modular technology, Gerard O’Regan, as well as Menasa & Partners’ regional managing director Edward Twaite, and the Saudi Commerce of Chamber member of national committee of real estate in council Dr Badar Ibrahim Saedan.

Speaking on the Sustainability in the Saudi Arabia Construction Sector panel, Kassim will debate the kingdom’s green building movement from technology advances for smart cities to residential projects across the kingdom.

Also joining the Sustainability panel will be the Saudi Commerce of Chamber member of national committee of real estate in council, Dr Badar Ibrahim Saedan.

Menasa & Partner’s Twaite will join our ‘The evolution of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure’ panel discussion to give his input into the recruitment process of how projects in Saudi Arabia are attracting workers globally over to the kingdom, and how this compares to a decade ago.

Katerra’s O’Regan will give his expert views on Saudi Arabia’s design and modular construction as part of our final panel of the day - Design in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Rise of Modular Construction.

Held on Wednesday 4 March at the Sheraton Riyadh Hotel & Towers, the event is expected to attract more than 100 industry professionals from Saudi Arabia’s built environment to hear what is debated from our four panel discussions.

Following the latest speaker additions, we have 11 high-profile industry members confirmed as part of our agenda – here is the full list and what panel they will appear in:

Keynote speech

Saudi Contractors Authority Governor Eng Thabet M. Al-Sawyeed

Sustainability in the Saudi Arabia Construction Sector

AESG managing director Saeed Al Abbar

Katerra director of material sciences Mohammed Kassim

Saudi Commerce of Chamber member of national committee of real estate in council, Dr Badar Ibrahim Saedan.

Looking at Saudi Arabia’s gigaprojects

HKA ME continent head and part of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) KSA working group, Haroon Niazi

Depa director Abdoullah Albizreh

The evolution of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure

Depa director Abdoullah Albizreh

Mott McDonald managing director Christopher Seymour

Menasa & Partners regional managing director Edward Twaite

Design in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Rise of Modular Construction

The National Centre for Building and Construction Technology director Bandar Alkahlan

Losberger De Boer regional director Waleed Khaled

Katerra head of modular technology Gerard O’Regan

More speakers will be confirmed in the lead up to the event in Riyadh on the 4 March.