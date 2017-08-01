HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer inaugurates DEWA Innovation Week

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), has inaugurated DEWA’s Innovation Week that DEWA is organising at its headquarters.

During the Innovation Week at the Innovation Park, the Innovation Tent and the Innovation Festival areas, DEWA will demonstrate its innovations and those of startups.

These include Virtual Power Plants; robots for assessing the locations of PV panels, generating solar energy with Artificial Intelligence; the 3D Printer; DEWA’s smart grid; smart home; Sahab cloud platform; smart AC; automated fire-fighting safety systems; and Intelligent Gas Turbine Controllers among others.

DEWA’s employees, experts, and specialists will provide several workshops on robots, conservation, and disruptive technologies at the Innovation Tent.

The innovations and projects, which DEWA will showcase through its stand at Emirates Towers, include its Fourth Industrial Revolution projects, disruptive technologies, and the Dubai 10X initiative.

DEWA will also organise the ninth annual Innovation and the Future Conference, which brings together an array of speakers and innovators.

These include Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first UAE astronaut; Arnold Gutmann, Sr. Executive Partner from Gartner; Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer from Kofax, and Henrik von Scheel, Germany's digital agenda mastermind, and the originator of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“DEWA promotes innovation among its employees and all society members. It adopts innovation in its work through an institutional approach and is moving steadily towards the next 50 years by building a sustainable future,” said Al Tayer.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid described this as a ‘Continuous journey with no time limit,’ and we intend to maintain this innovation journey in the UAE,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA races against time to achieve the highest success to enhance government work to the highest standards, by anticipating the future and innovating its technologies and tools to best employ them.”

